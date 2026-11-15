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Men’s Hockey comeback falls short in overtime, 5-4, to Canisius
4 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The RIT Men’s Hockey team fell in overtime to visiting Canisius, 5-4, in Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) play, Saturday. Canisus built a 3-1 lead midway through the second before the Tigers scored three-straight to take a 4-3 lead early in the third. The Golden Griffins re-tied the game with under three minutes remaining and notched the game-winner 1:13 into overtime to close the night. HOW IT HAPPENED Canisius took advantage of an extended 5-on-3 power play for a 1-0 lead at 12:34 of the first. Noah Quinn crossed a puck through the Tiger crease to Ben Brunelle…