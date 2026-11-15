undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Engineers Conclude Non-Conference Road Trip at UMass Lowell
By Via Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Athletics,,4 days ago
LOWELL, Mass. – Filip Sitar scored a power-play goal late in the second period to give the RPI men’s hockey team the lead, but UMass Lowell answered with three goals in the third to earn a 3-1 victory over the Engineers this afternoon. RPI moved to 4-7-1 on the season. The teams played through a scoreless opening period, with Nate Krawchuk turning aside all seven shots he faced. RPI generated nine shots on goal in the frame and successfully killed off a UMass Lowell power play before earning a man-advantage opportunity of its own in the closing seconds. The score…