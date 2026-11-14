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Algiers Woman, 26, Accused of Trying to Strangle Two Children, Faces Murder Counts
By Erica Campos,4 days ago
New Orleans Family Justice Center — Strangulation Training And Survivor Services. A 26-year-old Algiers woman is facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of cruelty to a juvenile after New Orleans police say she tried to strangle two children. Keanttae Hill was booked following the alleged attack, and a magistrate commissioner had scheduled a hearing for Monday, Nov. 9, to weigh whether she should be held without bail.