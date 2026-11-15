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Kansas City Millennials Are Moving To This Underrated Midwestern Gem An Hour Away With Highly Affordable Living
By Leslie Veliz,4 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, is a metropolitan destination and sports mecca with a significant Millennial population (individuals born between 1981 and 1996). Still, this isn't enough to keep some locals in this demographic from staying in "the City of Fountains," according to U-Haul's 2026 Midyear Migration Trends report. Listed by generation, the company's research found that Kansas City Millennials are moving an hour away to Topeka, Kansas. U-Haul reached this conclusion by examining where its clients relocated to (from metro areas with a population of a minimum of 1 million people) between July 2025 and June 2026.
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