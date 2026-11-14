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All-Standard Teams: New format replacing All-Area postseason awards for Northern Utah prep sports
By Standard-Examiner -,12 days ago
The Standard-Examiner proudly recognizes Northern Utah high school athletes and their coaches with its postseason awards for prep sports, a tradition that stretches back many decades. This school year, the longtime All-Area model will transition to the “All-Standard” postseason honors. Each team sport that has traditionally been recognized...