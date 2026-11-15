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Allenspach leads Cincinnati past Dayton in first road win under Calhoun
By NCAABB Premium News,4 days ago
Riley Allenspach scored 20 while Tyler Tejada added 16 points and nine rebounds to help visiting Cincinnati pull away from host Dayton, 95-72, Saturday night. Elijah Perryman and MJ Collins each scored 12 to help the Bearcats to the first road win of the Jerrod Calhoun era. Cincinnati (3-1) stormed out of the gates, taking a commanding 52-34 halftime lead over the Dayton Flyers in their first visit to Dayton since 2004.