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Nebraska/Ohio State kickoff time announced
By Nate Rohr,4 days ago
Nebraska football’s home finale against Ohio State Nov. 21 will kickoff at 11 a.m., the Big Ten and the league’s television partners announced Saturday night. The game had been selected for a six-day selection window, allowing the conference and its television partners to wait for Saturday’s results before slotting the games for telecast. The Cornhuskers and Buckeyes will be shown on FOX, and the game will be broadcast on KLIN and Froggy 98.
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