undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“Pete The Cat”
By Alan Bresloff,4 days ago
**** Children’s Theater! I think it is a terrific training ground, and I am so very happy that more and more is becoming available. The companies that specialize in bringing quality theater for little ones need to be supported and I will do all I can to keep the movement growing. The newest company that I have been made aware of is Next Page Productions. They are making their home at North Shore Center in Skokie and at present, are doing “Pete the Cat” on the stage known as the North Theatre ( the smaller of the two and the one that was home to Northlight for many years).