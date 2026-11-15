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Hertz, Avis: Parsing the Q3 Headwinds and Tailwinds
By Chris Brown,4 days ago
Hertz and Avis maintain strong pricing strategies despite a decline in travel demand during the third quarter. The companies face challenges from increased operating costs, vehicle recalls, and inconsistent vehicle depreciation. International market weaknesses continue to exert pressure on profitability for both Hertz and Avis. Third-quarter earnings from Hertz Global...