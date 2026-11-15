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Chavarria places fifth to lead Jimmies at Grand View Open
4 days ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa-- The University of Jamestown men's wrestling team put together a gritty tournament showing at the Grand View Open, highlighted by a fifth-place podium finish from Isaac Chavarria at 149 pounds and a flurry of bonus-point victories across multiple weight classes. The Jimmies had wrestlers compete in both the Open bracket and the Fresh/Soph brackets.