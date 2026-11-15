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D3 Football Scores: Three Unbeaten Top 25 Teams Fall Before Selection Sunday
4 days ago
Three unbeaten teams in the FloCollege D3 Top 25 fell on the final day of the regular season, led by No. 14 Mary Hardin-Baylor's 13-3 win over No. 4 Hardin-Simmons. Salisbury knocked off No. 7 Christopher Newport 23-21 and Chicago beat No. 12 Lake Forest, while No. 9 Cortland stayed perfect with a Cortaca Jug win over Ithaca at Yankee Stadium. Outside the Top 25, Wesleyan handed Trinity (Conn.) their first loss and Marietta edged Mount St. Joseph.