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Rhythms on the Road: The 2nd Annual Orchestra Chamber Tour
By The East Side News,4 days ago
Last year, WEHS Orchestra launched its first annual chamber tour (lovingly called “Rhythms on the Road”) as a way to spread music to local communities nearby. With now the 2nd year doing it, Rhythms on the Road is set to become a fun, yet meaningful tradition. Through the chamber tour, orchestra members were able to connect with residents of Heathwood Assisted Living, a nearby assisted living center and memory care facility off of Hopkins Road, and the patients and healthcare workers at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Care Center. It’s not only a great way for fellow musicians to collaborate with their peers when preparing their music prior to the tour, but an opportunity to look at music beyond the typical stress of concerts, seating auditions, and the like.