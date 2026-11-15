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UFC 334 results: Stephen Thompson has retirement for the ages, ends career with dazzling spinning KO
By Shaheen Al-Shatti,4 days ago
Go ahead and pencil Stephen Thompson onto the short list for the greatest UFC retirements of all time. After a long and illustrious career that spanned more than a decade, "Wonderboy" said goodbye to mixed martial arts Saturday at UFC 334 with one of the best highlights of his UFC run, knocking out Charles Radtke at the age of 43 with a dazzling spinning wheel kick and setting off a raucous party inside New York's Madison Square Garden.