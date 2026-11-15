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After 2 straight losses and with the bye on the horizon, Browns hope return home gets them rolling again
By Scott Petrak - The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
Todd Monken has a unique perspective as a 60-year-old first-time NFL head coach. He applied it to the Browns’ situation heading into today’s game vs. the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. After six road games in their first nine matchups, the Browns are 5-4. They’re coming off...