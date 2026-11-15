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Passing the Torch: Mrs. Mauro
By The East Side News,4 days ago
I’d like to thank Mrs. Piatek for passing the torch to me, it means a lot to hear that the engineering and technology classes here at East have inspired so many students. This month I’m going to keep the Torch on the 1st floor by passing it to Mrs. Mauro! Mrs. Mauro spearheads the FBLA program which hosts so many of our students each year. She guides and mentors them in over 70 events each year. She puts students in charge of running meetings and carrying out activities in the club. She takes part of her summer to help them compete at a national level and learn in a high stakes environment. In the classroom she is teaching skills that will transfer outside of this building putting students in management positions for the commons cafe, teaching them about responsible business and financial choices.