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Chico couple stranded by FAA ground stop on Friday
4 days ago
Brooks Taylor and Rachel Pope were heading to Dallas to watch the San Francisco 49ers play against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, but their flight was stranded in Denver after the FAA issued the ground stop for several hours. They were stranded at the Denver Airport overnight after their planned flight was canceled, and now the couple is driving to Dallas in order to attend the game.
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