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Eli Chivington Heading to Yale; Lake Mary in the Florida Playoffs
By Adam Donaldson,4 days ago
Sometimes Continentalenews travels to faraway places to get the story and that was the case for the feature article on Eli Chivington, a Senior defensive lineman for Lake Mary High School in Florida. Eli has committed to continue his education and football career at Yale University next season. Lake Mary is the defending D7A state champion (big school) and won the 2025 State Championship on a wide 50 yard play with time expiring that was featured on ESPN highlights. This year Lake Mary has had some struggles as they headed into the October 23 game with Apopka to stay alive in the chase for a tournament berth. Lake Mary entered the game with a 1-7 record and needed a win to finish in a 3 way tie for second place in the district with a 1-2 record.