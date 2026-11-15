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Three hospitalized after vehicle crashes into McDonald's building in Oroville
4 days ago
CAL FIRE Butte Unit tells Action News Now at around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, crews responded to the McDonald's at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard E and Feather River Boulevard after receiving a report of a vehicle that had crashed into the building. According to CAL FIRE, three people were transported to local area hospitals with moderate injuries described as non-life threatening in nature.