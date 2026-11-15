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Continental Senior Connections Held November Gathering
By Adam Donaldson,4 days ago
On Tuesday, November 10th, thirty-one senior citizens met for the November Senior Connections gathering at the Continental American Legion. Nathan Bowers from Core24 Fitness was the program speaker. He shared his vision and the benefits of Continental’s new 24 hour gym and will host an open house for the Senior Connections group in the near future. Thank you Nate!