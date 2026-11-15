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Scooter's Coffee Set To Brew Up Lexington's First Location By Year's End
By Emily Sanders,4 days ago
A specialty coffee chain with more than 900 locations nationwide is bringing its first Lexington shop to the area near Harbor Freight Tools, with plans to open the drive-thru by the end of 2026. The project calls for demolishing an existing bank building to make way for a 664-square-foot, single-story coffee shop, according to permit records filed with the city.
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