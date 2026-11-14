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1,520 Shoes Line Greensboro Park, Son of Crash Victim Demands Tougher Laws
By Brian Colon,2 days ago
The 1,520 empty shoes set out Friday in Greensboro’s Center City Park represented people killed in speed-related crashes on North Carolina roads over the past four years. The display brought the statewide toll into focus for families including Ryan Moeller, whose mother, Joan Drake, was struck and killed by a driver going 98 mph in a 55-mph zone.
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