undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Portland State takes down San Francisco 84-68
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yaroslav Nikonov had 27 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in Portland State’s 84-68 win over San Francisco on Saturday. Jaquay Randolph scored 18 points while going 6 of 11 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds for the Vikings (2-2). Luke Kearney shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.