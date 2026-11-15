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EXCLUSIVE: Alaska’s governor-elect talks Dunleavy and transition to administration in first interview after race called
By Wil Courtney,4 days ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than half of Alaskans who voted in this year’s election backed a former Sitka legislator making his pitch to govern the state for the next four years. The sole Democrat in Alaska’s race for governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, will assume office in less than a month after the Associated Press called the race Friday. He will be Alaska’s youngest governor in state history.