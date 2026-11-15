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Sourdough Bagels in Ashburn, New Dulles Concourse + More News You Missed in Northern Virginia
By The Fairfax Girl Team,4 days ago
Crisp temperatures, pumpkin-flavored everything – we’re in the thick of the fall season. It’s been another busy week in Northern Virginia + we’ve got all the headlines to get you up to speed. Among the highlights: a Fairfax County Public Schools teacher is a finalist for the 2027 GRAMMY Educator Award; a new sourdough bagel shop is opening in Ashburn; and Dulles’ new concourse E is officially open.