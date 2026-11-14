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Showers forecast to move through North Texas early Sunday morning
By Amy Merck,3 days ago
Rain moves through North Texas Saturday night into Sunday morning. No severe weather expected, but 2+ inches possible. Sunday declared a First Alert Weather Day. Heavy rain is anticipated to sweep across North Texas during the overnight hours of Saturday, continuing into the early hours of Sunday morning. While severe weather conditions are not forecast, periods of heavy rainfall are expected throughout the region. Certain areas within North Texas may experience accumulations exceeding two inches of rain.