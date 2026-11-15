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Shelby hits 8 3s, scores 25 points in UT Arlington’s 85-77 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Noah Shelby’s 25 points helped UT Arlington defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-77 on Saturday. Shelby shot 8 for 13, including 8 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (4-1). Mier Panoam scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Tristan Hankins shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.