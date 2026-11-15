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Valpo Overcomes Adversity to Beat Stetson on Last-Second Field Goal
4 days ago
Both before the game kicked off and throughout the contest, the Valparaiso University football team showed resilience in the face of adversity on Saturday afternoon. After a rare nationwide ground stoppage postponed Friday's scheduled flight, the Beacons faced an early wake-up call and a long day of travel before arriving at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand, Fla. for Saturday's game. The contest itself saw Stetson rally to take the lead on the final play of the third quarter, but through it all, the Beacons showed the fight that we've come to expect from head coach Andy Waddle's team.