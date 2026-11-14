undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ground stop disrupts flights at Dallas airport
By Amy Merck,13 days ago
FAA ground stop disrupts flights at Dallas-Fort Worth and Love Field, causing major delays. American Airlines warns of continued disruptions into Saturday. A nationwide ground stoppage issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) significantly disrupted travel plans for passengers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field on Friday. The halt in flight operations led to lengthy delays, crowded terminals, and widespread frustration among travelers scrambling to make alternative arrangements.