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American Airlines warns passengers to expect delays and cancelations Saturday
By Amy Merck,13 days ago
American Airlines warns of delays and cancellations Saturday at DFW following an FAA nationwide ground stop that disrupted thousands of flights across major airports. For travelers stranded at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, returning home transformed into an exercise in patience, persistence, and a willingness to explore every available option. American Airlines has announced that passengers should anticipate significant delays and cancellations on Saturday, adding further strain to an already disrupted travel landscape.