undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Travelers head back to North Texas airports as FAA ground stop lifts and delays clear
By Amy Merck,3 days ago
FAA ground stop lifts as North Texas travelers return to DFW and Love Field airports, working through rescheduled flights after Friday’s nationwide disruption. Travelers across North Texas made their way back to regional airports on Saturday following a nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) the previous day. Many passengers were working to board rescheduled flights in an effort to reach their intended destinations after significant disruptions affected air travel throughout the country.