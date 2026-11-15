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Hank Brown, LJ Phillips lead No. 16 Iowa to 28-7 win over Purdue
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Hank Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another, LJ Phillips rushed for 123 yards and No. 16 Iowa beat Purdue 28-7 on Saturday night. The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game behind an offense that had 434 yards and a defense that held the Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5) to their lowest points total of the season.