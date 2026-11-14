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Footage captures passengers fleeing cruise ship in New Orleans
By Amy Merck,13 days ago
A tanker struck a river cruise ship on the Mississippi River near New Orleans, partially submerging the vessel and forcing passengers to evacuate. A tanker collided with a river cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans on Friday, causing the passenger vessel to partially submerge. Video footage captured passengers as they worked to evacuate the stricken boat following the incident.