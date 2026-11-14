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Blake Pontchartrain: The Former Bank of New Orleans Building is Home to a New Hotel
By Blake Pontchartrain,13 days ago
What can you tell me about the history of the 1010 Common building that is home to the new Fairmont Hotel?. The skyscraper at Common and South Rampart streets opened in 1971 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For its first decade, it was known as the Bank of New Orleans building, with the bank as its first major tenant.
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