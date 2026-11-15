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Just some valley sprinkles and flurries for Sunday with little to no accumulation. The week will be dry and warmer, so any snow will melt during the week.
By Dave Busch,4 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mt. Mansfield received around 4 inches of snow today, marking the latest date to receive an inch of snow or greater. This breaks the previous record of November 9th, 1985. Valley showers and mountain snow showers will taper to scattered mountain flurries this evening, with the flurries continuing overnight. A general 1 to 4 inches of snow fell in the region today, mainly in the mountains, but little additional accumulation is expected tonight. Lows will range from the mid-20s to mid-30s.