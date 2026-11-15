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St. Michael-Albertville brothers Grant and Brody Bergeron commit to Minnesota State University, Mankato
4 days ago
St. Michael-Albertville High School seniors Grant Bergeron and Brody Bergeron have committed to wrestle at Minnesota State University, Mankato beginning in the 2027-28 season. Brody Bergeron enters his final high school season as a reigning Class AAA state champion. Wrestling at 133 pounds as a junior in 2026, he captured his first individual state title. That championship followed a fourth-place finish at 127 pounds during his sophomore campaign in 2025. He also competed at the state tournament as a freshman at 121 pounds in 2024, where he did not place. He is projected to compete at 149 or 157 pounds for the Mavericks.
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