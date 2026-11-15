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18 Small Dog Breeds Suited To Northern Virginia High-Rises And Townhomes
By Marcus Bell,4 days ago
Elevators in Arlington, shared walls in Reston, and tiny patios in Alexandria all ask a lot from a dog. The right breed can turn those limits into a cozy, happy routine. Some pups stay calm when neighbors stomp upstairs, while others ace quick potty trips down twelve floors. The breeds ahead were picked for size, noise level, and how well they match busy commuter schedules.
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