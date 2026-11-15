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Determined Navy Squad Perseveres in Rivalry Contest versus Air Force, 75-66
4 days ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Following a stretch of three challenging road games to commence its 2026-27 season, the Navy women's basketball team struggled initially to find its footing in its home opener on Saturday in a tightly-contested matchup with Air Force. Trusting their teammates, skills and depth, the Mids (2-2) overcame a 22.2 percent shooting effort in the first half and caught fire in the second half with 51 points to defeat the Falcons (2-2) by a score of 75-66 at Alumni Hall.