undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Alton Cases
By Gideon Hurst,2 days ago
A St. Louis man is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Alton. RiverBender.com reported the alleged home invasion in Alton. A witness who had been asleep in the living room reportedly woke up during the confrontation and helped the victim force Wiley out of the home. The victim was treated for injuries sustained in the alleged attack, per the same account. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department.