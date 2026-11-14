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St. Louis Opens 500 Shelter Beds This Weekend as Lows Are Forecast in the Mid-20s
By Linden Wynn,2 days ago
St. Louis opened about 500 shelter beds starting Friday evening as overnight temperatures were forecast to reach the mid-20s, giving people a place to come in from the cold weeks before the city's official winter shelter protocols were set to begin. The beds, which include 100 overflow spots, were made available to men, women and families alike.
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