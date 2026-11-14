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What Arizona Dog Owners Should Discuss With A Vet Before Hiking Season
By Oscar Kellerman,12 days ago
Arizona trails are some of the most beautiful places to explore with a dog. The desert also brings heat, snakes, spiny plants, and a few hidden health risks. A quick talk with your vet before hiking season can make every outing safer and more fun. Here is what local owners should bring up at that visit, shared the way a friend who loves the trails would.
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