undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ryan Leonard's stick swing at Cody Glass's head could cost the Capitals winger games
By Skyler Walker,4 days ago
Ryan Leonard took a double minor tonight for swinging his stick at Cody Glass's head, and a suspension looks likely. It happened in the Capitals and Devils game, which is still being played as this goes up, with the third period winding down. The score isn't something we'll guess at, but the penalty is already the story of the night.
5