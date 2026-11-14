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St. Louis Unveils Draft Recovery Plans for 10 Tornado-Hit North Side Neighborhoods
By Cecilia Vance,2 days ago
The City of St. Louis has released the first drafts of neighborhood recovery plans for the last two planning areas still waiting on them, covering 10 neighborhoods battered by the tornado that tore through the city on May 16, 2025. The documents tackle everything from housing and safer streets to walkability and stronger commercial corridors, and residents now have a window to weigh in before anything becomes official.
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