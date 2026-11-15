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Dem Rep.-elect Hamawy Dodges on if Israel Has Right to Exist, Defends Moral Equivalence Between U.S., Iran
By Ian Hanchett,4 days ago
During an interview with “NJ PBS News,” Rep.-elect Adam Hamawy (D-NJ) responded to questions on if Israel has a right to exist by saying that “It currently exists. It’s the same question that everyone keeps asking over and over again. I think every country has a right to exist, but it should be providing equal rights to its people and providing civil liberties, human rights. And so, it currently exists. It’s a moot argument.” Before questioning why they’re talking “so much about Israel?” He also defended his prior moral equivalencies between Iran and the U.S. and prior refusal to say Iran is an adversary.