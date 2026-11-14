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2 Browns Players Likely Playing Their Last Seasons In Cleveland
By Jimmy Swartz,4 days ago
Every NFL roster is in a constant state of turnover. Contracts expire, younger players push for snaps and front offices plan a year or 2 ahead of what fans see on Sundays. Even players who start every week can quietly be playing out their final seasons with a team. For the Browns, 2 starters appear to fit that description, with their replacements already in view.
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