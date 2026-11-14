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Back on top: Morgan offense barrels down on Logan 54-7 for 10th state football title
By CONNER BECKER - Standard-Examiner,12 days ago
The Morgan Trojans were comfortably in their element on Saturday, as Jared Barlow’s program eliminated No. 3 Logan’s game plan offensively for a 54-7, mercy-rule drubbing in the 3A football state championship game at Southern Utah University. Leading all game long, Morgan wrapped the story of 3A’s best...