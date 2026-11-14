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2 Browns Starters Who Could Be In Danger Of Being Benched
By Jimmy Swartz,2 days ago
Losing streaks have a way of forcing changes. Coaches who were patient through the early part of the season start looking harder at the film and asking whether a different player could provide a spark. Starting jobs that seemed safe in September can suddenly feel shaky in November. After 2 straight losses, the Browns have a couple of spots on offense where change could be coming.