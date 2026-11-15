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New Orleans Pelicans Rookie Shines in 2 Games in One Day
By Brett Peeples Jr.,4 days ago
New Orleans Pelicans Rookie, Jaron Pierre Jr. played two games in one day on Saturday. Underdog NBA reported that in the morning, he played in the G League, and at night, he played in the NBA against the Nuggets. Pierre also played four minutes last night against the Memphis Grizzlies. In both of the games he played in on Saturday, he played very well.