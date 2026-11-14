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BREAKING: Man stabbed in head at SCI Phoenix, rushed to hospital with critical injuries, according to reports
By Robby Chakler,3 days ago
A man was reportedly stabbed in the head and found unconscious at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township, according to emergency dispatch reports. Emergency responders were dispatched to the state correctional institution at 1:44 p.m. Saturday following reports of a male suffering from a stab wound to the head. The victim...