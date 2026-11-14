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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-in victim hoping stolen stuff was dumped somewhere
12 days ago
Sent by Dave, who lives near Constellation Park south of Alki Point:. I had my car window broken out and the insides of my Forester ransacked this morning (11-14) at around 7 am. A man in a dark blue SUV was caught on camera going through another vehicle in our carport. If anybody finds anything thrown out, I would be interested in recovering some of what was taken. I had some electronic server parts in a box that are missing as well as a bag with some random coffee cups, maps and a battery jumper unit. Also my registration and most of my glove box contents are gone.
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