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Will Wade’s LSU Basketball Schedule Clears 2 Time Zones And Multiple Talent Levels Today At Gonzaga
By Glenn Guilbeau,2 days ago
So far, the LSU men’s basketball program is 1-0 on the road this season. The Tigers (3-0) have not played on the road yet, but someone sure made the right decision by deciding to fly to Spokane, Washington, on Thursday instead of Friday for LSU’s game at No. 14 Gonzaga (2-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. central time, USA Sports) in the 12,638-seat Numerica Veterans Arena off campus.